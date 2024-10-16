Oil and Gas stocks rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Oil & Gas index increasing 185.81 points or 0.62% at 30316.85 at 09:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.01%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.46%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.07%),Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 1.06%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.04%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.74%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.46%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.07%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Oil India Ltd (down 2.23%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.34%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 148.31 or 0.26% at 57373.17.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 18.89 points or 0.11% at 16799.52.

The Nifty 50 index was up 21.4 points or 0.09% at 25078.75.

The BSE Sensex index was up 39.81 points or 0.05% at 81859.93.

On BSE,1915 shares were trading in green, 1173 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

