Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil and Gas stocks rise

Oil and Gas stocks rise

Image
Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 10:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Oil & Gas index increasing 185.81 points or 0.62% at 30316.85 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.01%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.46%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.07%),Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 1.06%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.04%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.74%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.46%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.07%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Oil India Ltd (down 2.23%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.34%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 148.31 or 0.26% at 57373.17.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 18.89 points or 0.11% at 16799.52.

The Nifty 50 index was up 21.4 points or 0.09% at 25078.75.

More From This Section

Power stocks rise

Telecom stocks edge higher

Ashoka Buildcon gains on bagging BMC road project of Rs 1,127 cr

Larsen & Toubro wins order for Agra Metro project

OneSource Specialty Pharma receives pre-money equity valuation of USD 1.65 bn

The BSE Sensex index was up 39.81 points or 0.05% at 81859.93.

On BSE,1915 shares were trading in green, 1173 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex trades in green, at 81,800, Nifty at 25,050; Oil, financials gain

iPad mini launches with Apple Intelligence-ready A17 Pro: Know price, specs

HDFC AMC rallies 5% on strong Q2 results; market cap touches Rs 1 trillion

RailTel gains 4% on securing Rs 79 crore order from MHADA; Details here

Premium

Viksit@2047: Achieving India's vision needs focus on core priorities

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story