Rallis India standalone net profit rises 19.51% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.54% to Rs 928.00 croreNet profit of Rallis India rose 19.51% to Rs 98.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 82.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 928.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 832.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales928.00832.00 12 OPM %17.8915.99 -PBDT173.00135.00 28 PBT143.00109.00 31 NP98.0082.00 20
