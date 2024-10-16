Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rallis India standalone net profit rises 19.51% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 11.54% to Rs 928.00 crore

Net profit of Rallis India rose 19.51% to Rs 98.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 82.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 928.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 832.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales928.00832.00 12 OPM %17.8915.99 -PBDT173.00135.00 28 PBT143.00109.00 31 NP98.0082.00 20

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 7:53 AM IST

