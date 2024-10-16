Rallis India standalone net profit rises 19.51% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.54% to Rs 928.00 crore

Net profit of Rallis India rose 19.51% to Rs 98.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 82.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 928.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 832.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.928.00832.0017.8915.99173.00135.00143.00109.0098.0082.00

