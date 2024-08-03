Ram Ratna Wires consolidated net profit rises 47.07% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.07% to Rs 891.54 crore

Net profit of Ram Ratna Wires rose 47.07% to Rs 13.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.07% to Rs 891.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 724.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.891.54724.404.033.4227.9617.5922.5612.8913.819.39

