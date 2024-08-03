LIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit declines 0.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 0.56% to Rs 6796.85 crore

Net profit of LIC Housing Finance declined 0.96% to Rs 1306.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1318.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.56% to Rs 6796.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6759.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6796.856759.13 1 OPM %94.2491.10 -PBDT1657.971664.29 0 PBT1635.471644.89 -1 NP1306.301318.98 -1

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

