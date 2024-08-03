Narayana Hrudayalaya consolidated net profit rises 9.48% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.72% to Rs 1340.95 crore

Net profit of Narayana Hrudayalaya rose 9.48% to Rs 201.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 183.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.72% to Rs 1340.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1233.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1340.951233.4322.6621.95293.34264.82231.69205.94201.38183.95

