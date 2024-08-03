Narayana Hrudayalaya consolidated net profit rises 9.48% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.72% to Rs 1340.95 croreNet profit of Narayana Hrudayalaya rose 9.48% to Rs 201.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 183.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.72% to Rs 1340.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1233.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1340.951233.43 9 OPM %22.6621.95 -PBDT293.34264.82 11 PBT231.69205.94 13 NP201.38183.95 9
