Sharda Motor Industries consolidated net profit rises 39.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.79% to Rs 685.43 croreNet profit of Sharda Motor Industries rose 39.13% to Rs 76.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 55.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.79% to Rs 685.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 654.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales685.43654.10 5 OPM %13.9610.43 -PBDT115.3186.27 34 PBT102.4574.09 38 NP76.8355.22 39
