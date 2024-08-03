Sharda Motor Industries consolidated net profit rises 39.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.79% to Rs 685.43 crore

Net profit of Sharda Motor Industries rose 39.13% to Rs 76.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 55.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.79% to Rs 685.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 654.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.685.43654.1013.9610.43115.3186.27102.4574.0976.8355.22

