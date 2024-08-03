Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sharda Motor Industries consolidated net profit rises 39.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Sharda Motor Industries consolidated net profit rises 39.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 4.79% to Rs 685.43 crore

Net profit of Sharda Motor Industries rose 39.13% to Rs 76.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 55.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.79% to Rs 685.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 654.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales685.43654.10 5 OPM %13.9610.43 -PBDT115.3186.27 34 PBT102.4574.09 38 NP76.8355.22 39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE Kerala: Search and rescue operation in landslide affected areas in Wayanad enters 4th day

Paris Olympics 2024 hockey quarterfinals full schedule, live match timings

Narayana Hrudalaya's consolidated revenue rises 8.7% to Rs 1,364.4 cr in Q1

Nicolas Maduro accuses Venezuela opposition of planning armed attack

Venezuela election dispute traps travellers trying to leave country

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story