Focus Lighting & Fixtures consolidated net profit declines 0.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.97% to Rs 54.95 croreNet profit of Focus Lighting & Fixtures declined 0.22% to Rs 9.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.97% to Rs 54.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 51.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales54.9551.37 7 OPM %21.2221.72 -PBDT11.8312.47 -5 PBT10.5211.29 -7 NP9.099.11 0
