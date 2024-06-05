Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rama Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.43 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Rama Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.43 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 49.29% to Rs 16.10 crore

Net loss of Rama Paper Mills reported to Rs 6.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 6.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 49.29% to Rs 16.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 19.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 26.41% to Rs 56.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 77.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales16.1031.75 -49 56.7077.05 -26 OPM %-27.8312.79 --30.90-6.00 - PBDT-5.307.30 PL -15.40-1.84 -737 PBT-6.296.32 PL -19.34-5.52 -250 NP-6.436.32 PL -19.48-5.52 -253

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

