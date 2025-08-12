Rama Vision standalone net profit declines 12.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.69% to Rs 33.99 crore

Net profit of Rama Vision declined 12.61% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 26.69% to Rs 33.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.33.9926.836.748.981.862.011.411.591.041.19

