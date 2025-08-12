BSL standalone net profit declines 79.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.49% to Rs 158.01 crore

Net profit of BSL declined 79.65% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.49% to Rs 158.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 163.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.158.01163.727.759.314.847.620.583.220.472.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News