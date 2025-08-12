Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Natco Pharma consolidated net profit declines 28.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Natco Pharma consolidated net profit declines 28.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 3:34 PM IST
Sales decline 2.47% to Rs 1328.90 crore

Net profit of Natco Pharma declined 28.09% to Rs 480.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 668.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.47% to Rs 1328.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1362.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1328.901362.60 -2 OPM %42.9759.06 -PBDT629.50847.70 -26 PBT571.90803.60 -29 NP480.70668.50 -28

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

