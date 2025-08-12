Natco Pharma consolidated net profit declines 28.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.47% to Rs 1328.90 crore

Net profit of Natco Pharma declined 28.09% to Rs 480.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 668.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.47% to Rs 1328.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1362.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1328.901362.6042.9759.06629.50847.70571.90803.60480.70668.50

