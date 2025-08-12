P N Gadgil Jewellers consolidated net profit rises 96.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.78% to Rs 1714.56 crore

Net profit of P N Gadgil Jewellers rose 96.32% to Rs 69.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 35.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.78% to Rs 1714.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1668.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1714.561668.186.413.86103.9353.9792.7347.7169.3435.32

