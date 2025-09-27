Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Protean eGov CIO Dharmesh Parekh resigns

Protean eGov CIO Dharmesh Parekh resigns

Image
Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Protean eGov Technologies on Friday announced that its executive vice president and chief information officer (CIO), Dharmesh Parekh, has resigned from his position citing personal reasons.

Parekh also served as the head of Cloud Services at the company. Parekh tendered his resignation on September 26 and will continue in his role until 27 October 2025, to ensure a smooth transition.

Protean eGov Technologies is an IT solutions company engaged in developing digital public infrastructure and citizen-centric e-governance solutions.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 13.1% to Rs 23.85 crore on a 7.3% increase in net sales to Rs 210.84 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Protean eGov Technologies fell 0.57% to settle at Rs 896.70 on Friday, 26 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bharat Forge signs tripartite MoU with BEML and Data Patterns (India)

Oil India reports presence of natural gas in Andaman Shallow Offshore Block

Tata Power Renewable Energy signs MoU with Bank of Baroda

Jindal Steel commissions 5 MTPA Bhagavati Subhadrika Blast Furnace II at Angul

Godrej Agrovet signs MoU with Ministry of Food Processing Industries

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story