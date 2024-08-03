Ramco Industries consolidated net profit declines 0.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.70% to Rs 540.30 crore

Net profit of Ramco Industries declined 0.40% to Rs 39.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 39.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.70% to Rs 540.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 483.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.540.30483.7010.5211.0855.7351.7046.9242.7439.4139.57

