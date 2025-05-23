Ramco Industries consolidated net profit declines 18.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.97% to Rs 417.45 crore

Net profit of Ramco Industries declined 18.49% to Rs 35.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.97% to Rs 417.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 363.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 71.12% to Rs 180.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 105.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.49% to Rs 1650.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1493.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

417.45363.081650.411493.6910.5010.9710.8610.4644.1137.53177.74145.4935.1327.98141.78108.5135.7143.81180.91105.72

