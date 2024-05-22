Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ramco Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ramco Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 3.95% to Rs 131.20 crore

Net Loss of Ramco Systems reported to Rs 23.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 45.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.95% to Rs 131.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 126.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 241.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 206.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.83% to Rs 525.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 492.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales131.20126.22 4 525.83492.22 7 OPM %1.61-28.36 --29.37-27.51 - PBDT1.84-36.61 LP -156.51-139.85 -12 PBT-20.90-56.96 63 -243.73-220.68 -10 NP-23.01-45.57 50 -241.93-206.84 -17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Ramco Systems hits the roof on inking pact with Korean Air

Ramco Systems partners with Korean Air

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ramco Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.35 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Persistent Systems launches AI-powered SASVA platform

PNC Infratech bags two orders worth Rs 4,994 cr from MSRDC

Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 14.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Tilaknagar Industries consolidated net profit declines 46.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Gujarat State Fertilizers &amp; Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 89.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Vistar Amar standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story