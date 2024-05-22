Ramco Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.95% to Rs 131.20 crore

Net Loss of Ramco Systems reported to Rs 23.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 45.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.95% to Rs 131.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 126.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 241.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 206.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.83% to Rs 525.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 492.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

