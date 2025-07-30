Power Grid Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 2.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.73% to Rs 11196.22 crore

Net profit of Power Grid Corporation of India declined 2.51% to Rs 3630.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3723.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.73% to Rs 11196.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11006.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.11196.2211006.1881.3086.687629.047803.614498.574603.223630.583723.92

