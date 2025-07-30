Manaksia consolidated net profit declines 11.97% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 64.93% to Rs 173.39 crore

Net profit of Manaksia declined 11.97% to Rs 15.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 64.93% to Rs 173.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 105.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.173.39105.135.7313.4122.9132.9521.6031.5115.0017.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News