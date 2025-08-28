Ramco Systems to implement its next-gen Aviation Software at UAMCO

Ramco Systems announced that it will implement its next-gen Aviation Software at United Aerospace Maintenance Company (UAMCO), a leading provider of aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul services. This collaboration reinforces UAMCO's role in the global open MRO ecosystem, particularly in supporting LEAP engines, including the CFM International SA LEAP-1A and CFM International SA LEAP-1B. Ramco's advanced software solution, purpose built for Engine MROs, will enhance operational efficiency, streamline workflows, and bolster UAMCO's capability to deliver world-class MRO services.

Ramco's business partner, AiAppsData, a consultancy with extensive experience in providing aviation IT solutions, played a key role in this engagement.

With modules for Engineering & CAMO, Maintenance, Supply Chain, MRO & Part Sales, Employee Management, Safety, Quality, Compliance and Finance & Accounting, Ramco Aviation Software will provide UAMCO with a single integrated platform that will enable the firm to streamline its engine maintenance operations down to piece part levels, enhance vendor and materials management, and obtain 360-degree visibility into costs and revenues.