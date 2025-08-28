Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government pitches $1-trillion Maritime Investment Roadmap

Government pitches $1-trillion Maritime Investment Roadmap

Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) hosted the Ambassadors' Roundtable Meet in Delhi, convening envoys from 28 nations along with senior officials, industry leaders and multilateral representatives to discuss collaboration ahead of India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025, scheduled for October 27-31 in Mumbai. The event, chaired by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, underlined India's growing role in global maritime trade, sustainable shipping and the blue economy. Sonowal urged global partners to view India as a hub for investment and innovation, highlighting the government's $1 trillion maritime investment roadmap.

India's maritime journey is entering a new chapter under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With transformative initiatives such as Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, our ports, shipping and logistics ecosystem is becoming more resilient, sustainable and future-ready, Sarbananda Sonowal noted. He further stated that the government is working to transform our ports, shipping, and logistics ecosystem into one that is resilient, sustainable, and future-ready, and this opens vast avenues for international collaboration. These opportunities open up a 1 trillion US dollars maritime investment roadmap, with strong potential for joint ventures in developing ports and cargo terminal operations, multi-modal terminals, maritime services, shipbuilding, ship recycling and ship repairs, green hydrogen hubs, and sustainable shipping solutions.

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

