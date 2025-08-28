Ola Electric Mobility Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Vardhman Textiles Ltd, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd and RattanIndia Power Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 August 2025.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd surged 8.29% to Rs 55.01 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 401.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 201.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd spiked 7.37% to Rs 427.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 89184 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31958 shares in the past one month. Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd soared 6.92% to Rs 323.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38607 shares in the past one month. Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd exploded 6.35% to Rs 114.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.71 lakh shares in the past one month.