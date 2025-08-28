IndiGo stock loses altitude as Gangwal trims more wings

InterGlobe Aviation dropped 4.24% to Rs 5,788.25 after heavy block deal activity on the exchanges.According to media reports, promoter Rakesh Gangwal and his family trust divested up to a 3.1% stake in the airline for about Rs 7,027.7 crore through multiple block deals on Thursday, 28 August 2025. While counterparties were not disclosed, the sale is said to comprise around 1.21 crore shares at a floor price of Rs 5,808 per share.
As of June 2025, Gangwal and the family trust together held a 7.81% stake in IndiGo. Following the latest transaction, their holding has reduced to 4.71%.
Gangwal, co-founder of IndiGo, has been paring his stake in phases since February 2022, after a fallout with fellow co-founder Rahul Bhatia over corporate governance issues.
IndiGo is amongst the fastest growing low-cost carriers in the world. IndiGo It had a fleet of 416 aircraft and provided scheduled services to 91 domestic and 41 international destinations as of 30th June 2025.
On a consolidated basis, Interglobe Aviation reported 20.25% decrease in net profit to Rs 2,176.30 crore while revenue from operations jumped 4.73% to Rs 20,496.30 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
IndiGo shares will be included in the benchmark Nifty 50 index from 30 September 2025, replacing Hero MotoCorp alongside Max Healthcare Institute which replaces IndusInd Bank.
