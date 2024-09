Ramkrishna Forgings has provided Corporate Guarantee upto an amount of USD 6.65 million to Ramkrishna Forgings Mexico S.A. de C.V,, Mexico (erstwhile Resortes Libertad S.A. de C.V.), wholly owned subsidiary company, for taking rented space on lease from Operadora Stiva S.A. de C.V., Mexico.

