Ramky Infra jumps after bagging Rs 1,402-cr EPC order for Dighi Port Industrial Area

Ramky Infrastructure surged 12% to Rs 481.95 after the company signed an EPC agreement with Maharashtra Industrial Township for infrastructure works at Dighi Port Industrial Area Phase 1 under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor.

The total contract value is Rs 1,401.84 crore, inclusive of GST and Operations and Maintenance (O&M) Revenues. The project has to be completed within 930 days from the appointed date and the O&M period of 4 years from the COD date, which is extendable upon mutual discussion.

Maharashtra Industrial Township, a special purpose vehicle with equity participation from the Government of India and the Maharashtra state government, is developing Parcel B of DPIA in Raigad district, Maharashtra.

The scope of work covers end-to-end delivery from design and engineering through construction, testing, commissioning, and performance-based operations. The infrastructure package includes key industrial-area networks, such as roads and allied structures, stormwater systems, water treatment and distribution, sewerage systems, recycled water distribution, power distribution, and utility ducts for ICT, among other associated works. The project is part of DPIA development in the Raigad district, Maharashtra. Ramky Infrastructure will undertake the project using its internal engineering, planning, and commissioning capabilities, supported by standardized monitoring and delivery controls. Operations preparedness will be built into the execution roadmap from the outset, enabling a smoother transition from commissioning to performance-based operations and ensuring consistent service outcomes.

Sunil Nair, CEO, Ramky Infrastructure, said, This LOA reinforces our execution-led strategy focused on selective, large-format opportunities, where engineering depth, commissioning discipline, and lifecycle accountability are critical. DPIA is a high-importance industrial corridor assignment, and we will apply our in-house delivery systems to ensure predictable commissioning and performance outcomes, supported by the four-year performance-based O&M commitment embedded in the scope. Once delivered, this infrastructure will strengthen industrial readiness at Dighi by enabling reliable utilities and smoother on-ground operations for businesses setting up in the area. Ramky Infrastructure principally operates in two business segments: construction and development. In the development business, the group constructs roads under built-operate-transfer (BOT) modes, industrial parks, special economic zones, and bus terminals.