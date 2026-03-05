Sensex gains 188 pts; Nifty trades above 24,550 mark; metal shares advance

The Nifty traded above the 25,550 mark. Metal shares advanced after declining in previous trading session.
At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 187.73 points or 0.23% to 79,290.43. The Nifty 50 index jumped 83.50 points or 0.34% to 24,563.65.
The broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.44% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 0.38%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,406 shares rose and 1,291 shares fell. A total of 189 shares were unchanged.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 8.59% to 19.32.
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 6.44% to USD 77.56 per barrel.
New Listing:
Shares of Omnitech Engineering were currently trading at Rs 219.10 at 10:20 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 3.48% as compared with the issue price of Rs 227.
The stock debuted at Rs 205, marking a discount of 9.69% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 224 and a low of Rs 202.80. On the BSE, over 2.43 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index added 2.61% to 12,087.55. The index declined 3.99% in previous trading session.
National Aluminium Company (up 6.24%), Hindalco Industries (up 4.27%), Welspun Corp (up 3.63%), Vedanta (up 3.56%), Hindustan Copper (up 2.41%), NMDC (up 2.35%), Hindustan Zinc (up 1.88%), Tata Steel (up 1.84%), JSW Steel (up 1.62%) and APL Apollo Tubes (up 1.56%) added.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) advanced 0.70%. The company achieved monthly electricity traded volume of 12,550 MU in February26, registering the growth of 30.4% YoY.
Ramky Infrastructure surged 12.28% after the company signed an EPC agreement with Maharashtra Industrial Township for Phase 1, Package A of the Dighi Port Industrial Area project, valued at Rs 1,401.84 crore, including GST and O&M revenues.
Patil Automation rallied 5.74% after the company announced that its subsidiary, MII Robotics, has secured multiple purchase orders worth Rs 12.67 crore from domestic companies in India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content