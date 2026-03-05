Quest Flow Controls rose 4.79% to Rs 159.80 after the company received a Rs 90 lakh order from a Government of India undertaking under the Ministry of Defence to supply naval and critical valves, including triple offset butterfly valves.

The order is to be executed within three months, according to the companys regulatory filing. The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity, and the total order value stands at Rs 9,001,594.87, including GST.

The company clarified that the promoter, promoter group, or group companies have no interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not fall under related-party transactions.