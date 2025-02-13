Ramsons Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 181.82% to Rs 0.31 croreNet profit of Ramsons Projects reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 181.82% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.310.11 182 OPM %74.199.09 -PBDT0.230 0 PBT0.230 0 NP0.170 0
