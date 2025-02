KSE standalone net profit rises 1727.83% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.46% to Rs 411.94 crore

Net profit of KSE rose 1727.83% to Rs 21.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1.46% to Rs 411.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 406.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

