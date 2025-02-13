S P Capital Financing standalone net profit declines 46.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 54.12% to Rs 1.31 croreNet profit of S P Capital Financing declined 46.15% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 54.12% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.310.85 54 OPM %75.5744.71 -PBDT0.090.24 -63 PBT0.090.24 -63 NP0.070.13 -46
