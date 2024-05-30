Ramssol Group enters into strategic partnership with Ramco Systems

Ramssol Group Berhad (Ramssol), a leading Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions and technology provider, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, RAMS Solutions Sdn Bhd (RAMS), has announced a significant expansion of its strategic partnership with Ramco Systems Sdn. Bhd., Malaysia (Ramco), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ramco Systems.

As part of the partnership between both companies, Ramssol will distribute, resell, and implement Ramco's enterprise applications, especially the recently launched AI-ML powered Ramco Payce, in the Southeast Asia (SEA) region, including Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for Ramssol Group Berhad and Ramco Systems, signalling a strong alliance poised to capture a substantial market share. With Ramssol's extensive expertise in people consulting management and Ramco's prowess in offering SaaS-enabled enterprise solutions, this collaboration aims to redefine industry standards and expand both parties' capabilities.

