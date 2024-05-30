Ramssol Group enters into strategic partnership with Ramco Systems

As part of the partnership between both companies, Ramssol will distribute, resell, and implement Ramco's enterprise applications, especially the recently launched AI-ML powered Ramco Payce, in the Southeast Asia (SEA) region, including Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, and the Philippines.
This partnership marks a significant milestone for Ramssol Group Berhad and Ramco Systems, signalling a strong alliance poised to capture a substantial market share. With Ramssol's extensive expertise in people consulting management and Ramco's prowess in offering SaaS-enabled enterprise solutions, this collaboration aims to redefine industry standards and expand both parties' capabilities.
