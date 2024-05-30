Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shikhar Leasing & Trading reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shikhar Leasing &amp; Trading reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.00% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net loss of Shikhar Leasing & Trading reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.42% to Rs 0.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.190.20 -5 0.740.59 25 OPM %21.0545.00 --181.0815.25 - PBDT0.360.06 500 2.78-0.03 LP PBT0.350.05 600 2.66-0.07 LP NP-0.060.10 PL 2.01-0.02 LP

