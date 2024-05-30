Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Naturite Agro Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.97 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Naturite Agro Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.97 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Sales rise 35.14% to Rs 2.00 crore

Net profit of Naturite Agro Products reported to Rs 2.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.14% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.05% to Rs 9.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.001.48 35 9.527.80 22 OPM %150.00-8.11 -5.57-0.77 - PBDT3.00-0.15 LP 0.49-0.45 LP PBT2.97-0.18 LP 0.37-0.57 LP NP2.97-0.18 LP 0.35-0.59 LP

First Published: May 30 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

