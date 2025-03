Rana Sugars standalone net profit rises 158.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.78% to Rs 390.35 crore

Net profit of Rana Sugars rose 158.18% to Rs 14.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.78% to Rs 390.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 337.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.390.35337.165.075.4222.3115.6823.797.4614.205.50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News