From ICRA

Rane Holdings announced that ICRA has reaffirmed its credit rating for bank lines of Rs 100 crore at ICRA AA-; Stable/ ICRA A1+ following review of the latest developments i.e. board approval by the respective entities for scheme of amalgamation of Rane Brake Lining and Rane Engine Valve into Rane (Madras).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel