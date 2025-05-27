Rane (Madras) posts over 39% YoY drop in Q4 PAT to Rs 6.5 crore

Rane (Madras) has recorded 39.4% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 6.5 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 10.8 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Total revenue increased by 5.8% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 905.3 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 82.8 crore for Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 72.1 crore in Q4 FY24, an increase of 14.7%. EBITDA margin was at 9.1% for Q4 FY25 as against 8.4% in Q4 FY24.

EBITDA margin increased by 72 bps on account of favourable sales mix and lower other expenses.

For FY25, Rane (Madras) has registered a consolidated net profit of Rs 37.6 crore (down 31.2% YoY) and total revenue of Rs 3,421.4 crore (down 2.5% YoY).

The board of Rane (Madras) has recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per equity for the financial year 2024-25.

Rane (Madras) (RML) is part of the Rane Group of Companies, a leading auto component group based out of Chennai. The company manufactures various automotive products, viz. steering and suspension systems, brake components, engine components, and light metal casting components. Its products serve a variety of industry segments including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, farm tractors, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, railways and stationery engines.

The scrip had added 0.83% to end at Rs 846.80 on the BSE today.

