Olectra Greentech slips as Q4 PAT drop 55% QoQ to Rs 21 cr

Olectra Greentech declined 6.53% to Rs 1,257.50 after the company's consolidated net profit slipped 55.2% to Rs 20.69 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 46.62 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations declined 12.89% QoQ to Rs 448.92 crore during the quarter.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit and revenue advanced 38.95%, and revenue jumped 55.44% in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax in the fourth quarter of FY25 stood at Rs 29.25 crore, marking a growth of 45.45% from Rs 20.11 crore in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses spiked 52.11% YoY to Rs 421.48 crore in Q4 FY25. The cost of material consumed was Rs 332.20 crore (up 60.74% YoY), and employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 26.50 crore (up 37.23% YoY) during the period under review.

Segment-wise, the insulator division generated revenue of Rs 54.34 crore, marking a 19.56% increase YoY. In contrast, the e-bus division reported revenue of Rs 394.58 crore, up 62.81% YoY for the same period.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit jumped 77% to Rs 139.21 crore on a 56.12% rise in revenue to Rs 1,801.90 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a final dividend at the rate of 10%, i.e., Rs 0.40 per share, for the financial year ended 31 March 2025.

Olectra Greentech is engaged in the manufacturing of composite polymer insulators, electric buses, and electric trucks.

