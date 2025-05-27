Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index falls 0.88%

Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index falls 0.88%

May 27 2025
Nifty FMCG index closed down 0.88% at 56547.6 today. The index has gained 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, ITC Ltd dropped 2.03%, United Spirits Ltd shed 1.44% and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd fell 1.16%. The Nifty FMCG index has soared 2.00% over last one year compared to the 8.26% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Commodities index has dropped 0.78% and Nifty IT index has dropped 0.75% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.70% to close at 24826.2 while the SENSEX has slid 0.76% to close at 81551.63 today.

May 27 2025

