Rane (Madras) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales decline 16.61% to Rs 518.32 crore

Net loss of Rane (Madras) reported to Rs 9.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 9.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.61% to Rs 518.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 621.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 89.94% to Rs 3.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.91% to Rs 2238.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2354.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales518.32621.56 -17 2238.952354.44 -5 OPM %4.798.93 -6.537.75 - PBDT11.9451.23 -77 94.33166.72 -43 PBT-9.9822.96 PL 3.3070.12 -95 NP-9.379.54 PL 3.0230.02 -90

First Published: May 09 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

