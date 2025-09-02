Adani Green Energy (UP) standalone net profit declines 27.27% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.15% to Rs 76.20 crore

Net profit of Adani Green Energy (UP) declined 27.27% to Rs 20.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.15% to Rs 76.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 75.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.76.2075.3377.1487.8841.8151.8927.2437.2120.2227.80

