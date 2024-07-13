Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency standalone net profit rises 30.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.96% to Rs 1503.62 croreNet profit of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency rose 30.25% to Rs 383.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 294.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 32.96% to Rs 1503.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1130.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1503.621130.87 33 OPM %97.02106.90 -PBDT484.36445.43 9 PBT475.73439.54 8 NP383.69294.58 30
