Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency standalone net profit rises 30.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency standalone net profit rises 30.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 13 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 32.96% to Rs 1503.62 crore

Net profit of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency rose 30.25% to Rs 383.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 294.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 32.96% to Rs 1503.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1130.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1503.621130.87 33 OPM %97.02106.90 -PBDT484.36445.43 9 PBT475.73439.54 8 NP383.69294.58 30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: BJP-led NDA govt may not last long, 'khela' has begun, says Mamata Banerjee in Mumbai

Musk donates to Trump's campaign, makes imprint on US political landscape

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 73,760, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 95,400

India, Taiwan threaten China's top spot in emerging mkt equity portfolios

PM Modi wants to finish AAP, says Sanjay Singh on CM Kejriwal's arrest

First Published: Jul 13 2024 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story