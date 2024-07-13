HCL Technologies consolidated net profit rises 20.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.70% to Rs 28057.00 croreNet profit of HCL Technologies rose 20.46% to Rs 4257.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3534.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.70% to Rs 28057.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26296.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales28057.0026296.00 7 OPM %20.6520.40 -PBDT6705.005623.00 19 PBT5707.004696.00 22 NP4257.003534.00 20
