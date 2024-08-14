Innovative Tech Pack standalone net profit rises 52.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.02% to Rs 34.12 croreNet profit of Innovative Tech Pack rose 52.53% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.02% to Rs 34.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales34.1237.92 -10 OPM %12.199.73 -PBDT3.042.85 7 PBT1.510.99 53 NP1.510.99 53
