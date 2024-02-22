Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RateGain launches its unified rates insights platform Navigator

RateGain launches its unified rates insights platform Navigator

Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
To empower commercial teams in hotels with advance analytics and AI capabilities

RateGain Travel Technologies announced the launch of their unified rate insights platform Navigator that would help commercial teams track demand, monitor competition, and fix parity issues in a single window making it easy to maximize RevPAR and reduce manual efforts.

Today, commercial teams in hotels are getting smaller, with overlapping responsibilities across revenue management, distribution, and marketing. With increased responsibilities, the amount of data to process has increased significantly with team members combining data from different sources to get the right insights.

Navigator will help commercial teams eliminate extra effort, bringing everything on one screen helping revenue management, marketing, and distribution rely on a single source of truth and act faster on insights.

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 9:22 AM IST

