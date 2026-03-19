To help hospitality brands turn social engagement into measurable demand and direct bookings

RateGain Travel Technologies announced the launch of SoHo Suite. SoHo is designed to help hospitality brands turn social engagement into measurable demand and direct bookings.

As travel discovery increasingly shifts to social platforms, where inspiration, validation, and booking decisions are shaped in real time, the launch comes at a moment when global travel demand is being reshaped by geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, and AI-driven discovery, forcing hotels to respond faster to constantly evolving traveler behavior. SoHo Suite addresses this challenge by bringing together Digital Asset Management (DAM), Social Media Publishing, and Community Inbox into one unified platform built for hospitality teams. At its core, AI orchestrates these capabilities in real time, automatically organizing and surfacing the right assets, assisting teams with content creation, identifying timely moments to publish, and prioritizing guest conversations across platforms. This allows corporate and property teams to manage social media across properties with speed, consistency, and operational precision from a single intelligent system.

SoHo's AI-powered Digital Asset Management acts as a storytelling engine, powering consistent, high-impact storytelling across properties and brings every photo, video, and approved brand asset into one centralized library. Using smart tagging, visual search, and automated organization, the platform enables teams to instantly find and deploy the right content when demand shifts. The platform's Publishing capabilities helps with demand activation turning content into timely demand signals. Through a unified calendar, corporate and property teams can plan, approve, and schedule posts across major social channels from one place. AI plays a central role by suggesting content and generating copy aligned with each brand's tone of voice, using built-in guardrails to ensure consistency and compliance. By identifying relevant events and market moments, the platform prepares ready-to-publish content.