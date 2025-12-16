Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RateGain recognized as Favored Connectivity Partner by Trip.com

RateGain recognized as Favored Connectivity Partner by Trip.com

Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
RateGain Travel Technologies announced that it has been recognized by Trip.com as a Favored Connectivity Partner at the Envision 2025 event in Shanghai.

Building on a decade-long collaboration, this elevation from Preferred Partner to Favored Connectivity Partner underscores RateGain's commitment to delivering scalable, AI-first distribution solutions that help hoteliers across Asia unlock new demand, streamline operations, and stay competitive in a fast-changing travel ecosystem.

As a Favored Connectivity Partner, RateGain will collaborate closely with Trip.com on priority initiatives, including the rollout of next-generation APIs to boost efficiency and conversion. The partnership also features incentive-backed development milestones, reinforcing a shared focus on innovation and measurable revenue growth for hotel partners.

RateGain's AI-powered connectivity platform enables hotels to manage distribution, accelerate product launches, and optimize rates and inventory with intelligent automation, helping properties achieve more revenue with less effort.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

