RateGain recognized as Favored Connectivity Partner by Trip.com

RateGain Travel Technologies announced that it has been recognized by Trip.com as a Favored Connectivity Partner at the Envision 2025 event in Shanghai.

Building on a decade-long collaboration, this elevation from Preferred Partner to Favored Connectivity Partner underscores RateGain's commitment to delivering scalable, AI-first distribution solutions that help hoteliers across Asia unlock new demand, streamline operations, and stay competitive in a fast-changing travel ecosystem.

As a Favored Connectivity Partner, RateGain will collaborate closely with Trip.com on priority initiatives, including the rollout of next-generation APIs to boost efficiency and conversion. The partnership also features incentive-backed development milestones, reinforcing a shared focus on innovation and measurable revenue growth for hotel partners.