Volumes spurt at Tech Mahindra Ltd counter

Praj Industries Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, Bharti Hexacom Ltd, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 December 2025.

Tech Mahindra Ltd saw volume of 2.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38859 shares. The stock dropped 0.67% to Rs.1,564.90. Volumes stood at 23237 shares in the last session.

Praj Industries Ltd recorded volume of 8.67 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.14 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.22% to Rs.352.50. Volumes stood at 16.91 lakh shares in the last session.

Aegis Logistics Ltd witnessed volume of 22412 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11001 shares. The stock dropped 1.04% to Rs.743.30. Volumes stood at 3959 shares in the last session. Bharti Hexacom Ltd clocked volume of 6483 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3717 shares. The stock gained 2.20% to Rs.1,738.00. Volumes stood at 1698 shares in the last session. Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd clocked volume of 2.36 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.36 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.41% to Rs.451.40. Volumes stood at 54568 shares in the last session.