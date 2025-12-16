Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBL Bank slides as CFO Buvanesh Tharashankar resigns

RBL Bank slides as CFO Buvanesh Tharashankar resigns

Image
Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
RBL Bank slipped 1.15% to Rs 300.75 after Buvanesh Tharashankar, chief financial officer (CFO), tendered his resignation to pursue opportunities outside the bank.

The bank has accepted his resignation and relieved him of his duties, effective from the close of business today.

RBL Bank provides a wide range of banking and financial services, including wholesale banking, retail banking, treasury operations, and other banking-related activities.

The banks standalone net profit fell 19.8% to Rs 1,782.52 crore in Q2 FY26, despite a marginal 0.06% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 932.70 crore compared with Q2 FY25.

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

