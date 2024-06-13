Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RateGain to deploy its Rev-AI platform for Green Motion International

Image
Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
RateGain Travel Technologies (RateGain) announced today that Green Motion International (Green Motion), a pioneering car rental company in eco-friendly transportation, has selected RateGain as its preferred revenue management partner for its franchisee network spread across 650 locations in 73 countries worldwide.

Green Motion is a world-leading car rental brand known for its commitment to lower CO2 emission from vehicles. It is at the forefront of mobility innovation for the car rental industry, pioneering the latest technology to deliver truly frictionless mobility services.

With Rev-AI by RateGain, Green motion will utilize over 25 real-time demand indicators, providing hyper-local demand insights enabling them to understand market potential accurately and adjust pricing dynamically by car segment, channel, and location. The AI-driven price recommendation engine within Rev-AI will also assist Green Motion franchisees in capturing additional market share while maintaining the visibility of their ongoing financial performance.

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 9:11 AM IST

