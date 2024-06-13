Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Parsvnath Estate Developers Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 120.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Parsvnath Estate Developers Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 120.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 80.51% to Rs 19.64 crore

Net Loss of Parsvnath Estate Developers Pvt reported to Rs 120.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 54.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 80.51% to Rs 19.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 185.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 182.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.20% to Rs 73.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales19.6410.88 81 73.0955.71 31 OPM %36.4642.37 -70.9176.70 - PBDT-111.54-42.69 -161 -151.54-145.71 -4 PBT-120.05-51.13 -135 -185.69-179.61 -3 NP-120.14-54.03 -122 -185.78-182.65 -2

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

