Stock alert: Zaggle Prepaid, Usha Martin, Gensol Engg, Bondada Engg, Whirlpool of India

Securities in F&O ban: Balrampur Chini Mills, GMR Infra, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, SAIL.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 6.5 lakh shares at Rs 280 each. Ventureast Proactive Fund LLC sold 22.27 lakh shares at Rs 280 each.

Usha Martin's promoter Peterhouse Investments India sold 2 lakh shares (0.06% equity) on June 11th, reducing its stake to 4.57%.

Gensol Engineering received a Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited 250 MW battery energy storage project worth Rs 1,340 crore to supply electricity on an uon-demandn basis to Gujarat States DISCOMs during peak and off-peak hours.

Bondada Engineering received a work order worth Rs 939 crore from NLC India for setting up a 600 MW grid-connected solar power project, including the operation and maintenance for three years.

Whirlpool of India signed a three-year joint marketing pact with HUL for product marketing and advertorials.

Exide Industries invested Rs 75 crore by subscribing to the right issue of subsidiary Exide Energy Solutions. The total investment stands at Rs 2,452.24 crore.

Sobha approved the rights issue to open on June 28 and close on July 4 at a price of Rs 1,651 per share.

Tata Power strengthens its nationwide e-bus charging network with high-capacity, fast charging points.

Firstsource Solution said Prasant Nadella has resigned as president and chief operating officer and senior management personnel of the company.

Nestle India's board approved the continuation of royalty payments at the current rate of 4.5% to the parent company.

Amber Enterprises acquired an additional 4.6% stake in IL JIN Electronics for Rs 33 crore.

Dr. Reddys Laboratories' step-down subsidiary, Dr. Reddys USA and Ingenus Pharmaceuticals have entered into a license agreement under which Dr. Reddys USA has licensed from Ingenus the exclusive rights to commercialise cyclophosphamide injection RTD in the United States.

Arvind said the strike at Santej Plant is called off by workers. The potential revenue loss due to the strike is Rs 180 to Rs 200 crore.

